'Havertz will cost more than €100m' - Bosz admits Leverkusen can't keep star player

The 20-year-old is wanted by some of Europe's top teams and the coach accepts that he will likely move on this summer

are resigned to losing Kai Havertz this summer, but they won't give him up for less than €100 million (£90m/$111m), coach Peter Bosz says.

The attacking midfielder has caught the attention of Europe's top teams, with the likes of , and all said to be interested in him.

After progressing through the club's youth system, Havertz, 20, made his senior debut for Leverkusen in October 2016 and quickly became a key player.

He has since made 139 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen, but Bosz feels he will soon move on to bigger and better things.

"Kai is 20 years old, but this is already his fourth season in the ," he told Algemeen Dagblad . "That says a lot. Everyone in sees him as a child prodigy. He is from Aachen, has been here since he was eight. Nice boy to work with. Intelligent. He also plays the piano.

“We sold his buddy, Julian Brandt, to last summer. Havertz suddenly became even more of an eye-catcher.

"A lot came to him before the winter break. We lost the derby at Koln and three days later also at home to . Suddenly the entire stadium whistled him off. He was devastated by that. 'Why do people hate me?' Then he's just another 20-year-old and you explain: 'They don't hate you, but this is how it goes'.

“During the winter break, we showed images that he did not reach the box enough. Now he does that more often. His share of goals and assists has skyrocketed.

"He can't be held on to next summer. That will be a transfer of €100 million.

"What am I saying? More than 100 million!"

Bosz revealed that Leverkusen received a letter from the German Football League (DFL) because he spoke out in favour of cancelling matches instead of playing them in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus.

While football in Germany was eventually suspended, a measure taken by many countries hit by the pandemic, the authorities were not happy with the coach's views.

Bosz said: "They immediately sent an angry letter. If the Leverkusen coach can keep his mouth shut, but this coach is not going to do that.

"If I am asked a question, I will answer. You now see ghost games everywhere. I saw Juventus - on TV in front of empty stands, it looks like you are watching an amateur game."