Harry Kane to take Lionel Messi's crown?! England captain has Ballon d'Or in his sights as he expects Bayern Munich trophies to elevate him alongside world's elite

Harry Kane anticipates that winning trophies at Bayern will help his chances of winning a Ballon d'Or, with Leo Messi set to claim the award in 2023.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international believes he can establish himself as a genuine contender for the Ballon d'Or - with Lionel Messi the strong favourite to win the award in 2023 - following his move to the German champions for a staggering £100 million ($127m). Kane is of the opinion that the transfer has opened up opportunities for both team success and personal accolades and admits that it was one of the motivating factors to seek a fresh challenge.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "If you are winning your league and the Champions League, and obviously we as England have the European Championship next summer as well... as we've seen with the Ballon d'Or, you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that," he said.

"If I'm scoring goals and we are winning trophies then that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on now. I have always said I never want to retire and feel like I could have done more. That was a big part of the decision-making process to come to Bayern. You want to make sure you've pushed yourself to your limits," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Kane's journey started off on a disappointing note following a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, the striker will hope to pick up a couple of silverware during the campaign as Bayern will be fighting across multiple fronts. He remains unfazed by the challenge and is ready to play a leading role in guiding Bayern to domestic and continental success.

"If you don't win or perform well at Bayern Munich there are going to be question marks over you. I have been able to handle that over my career, whether it is with Tottenham or England," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? As Kane prepares for his full debut with Bayern against Werder Bremen in Bundesliga on Friday, his performance and contribution to the team's success will be closely observed.