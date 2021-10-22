Haaland facing ‘a few weeks’ out in injury blow for Borussia Dortmund as striker vows to return ‘stronger’

Erling Haaland is facing up to a “few weeks” out with a hip injury, Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has revealed, but the prolific striker is already vowing to return “stronger”.

The talented 21-year-old has only recently returned to action after missing three games with a muscular complaint.

He now finds himself back on the sidelines, with Dortmund having to make do without their most potent attacking weapon.

What has been said?

Rose has told reporters when asked to deliver a fitness update ahead of a Bundesliga clash with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday: “Thomas Meunier will not be able to play, Nico Schulz has a torn muscle fibre and Erling Haaland will not play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury.”

When will Haaland be back?

No definitive timescale has been put on Haaland’s recovery, but a rehabilitation programme is already underway.

The exciting frontman, who has hit 13 goals through 10 appearances in all competitions this season, is confident that he will be bounce back better than ever.

Haaland has posted on social media: “Time to focus on my recovery, I’ll be back stronger.”

Time to focus on my recovery. I’ll be back stronger! 🔜💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/G5Ez5bohTv — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) October 22, 2021

