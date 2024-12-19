How to watch today's Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vitoria de Guimaraes are on the verge of making it to the Conference League round of 16 stage when they welcome Fiorentina to Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on Thursday.

However, while the hosts need just a point on the final matchday of the league phase in order to guarantee a top-eight finish, Viola can also book their progress with a win here.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Fiorentina will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Estadio D. Afonso Henriques

The UEFA Conference League match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Fiorentina will be played at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes Municipality, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, December 19, in the UK.

Vitoria de Guimaraes team news

Toni Borevkovic and Bruno Gaspar remain sidelined through injury, but Mikel Villanueva is expected to feature following his recovery from a setback.

Nuno Santos and Nelson Oliveira are certain to feature in the three-man forward line.

Fiorentina team news

Jonathan Ikone will return to European duty, while the likes of Moise Kean and David de Gea will be offered rest.

Midfielder Edoardo Bove is the only member sure to miss out after his recent cardiac arrest.

