Guendouzi told he’s ‘not really good enough’ as Keown questions divisive Arsenal midfielder

The French youngster is seeing a move away from Emirates Stadium mooted, with Mikel Arteta having dropped him amid attitude concerns

Matteo Guendouzi may well get a “second chance” at , admits Martin Keown, but the divisive French midfielder has been warned “he’s really not good enough” for the Gunners.

Questions on that very topic are currently being asked at Emirates Stadium.

With Guendouzi’s attitude thrusting him under an unwelcome spotlight, speculation is building regarding a possible move elsewhere.

At just 21 years of age, there is still plenty of potential in the midfielder’s game, with Barcelona said to be among his suitors as they consider offering the youngster a fresh start.

Keown, though, is not convinced that Guendouzi boasts the ability or character to thrive at an elite club.

He concedes that Arsenal may choose to wipe the slate clean and see patience rewarded in time, but it is difficult to see how that could happen at present with Mikel Arteta having taken to dropping the former Lorient star from his plans.

“His biggest quality is his personality, I’m not sure he’s really good enough if I’m absolutely honest,” former Gunners defender Keown told talkSPORT.

“I think if you do have misdemeanours and you play well on the pitch that seems to get you back in and that may be the problem for him.

“[Lucas] Torreira now is back from injury, [Granit] Xhaka is playing better in that position, [Dani] Ceballos is controlling games for Arsenal.

“It’s going to be difficult for the young man to get back in but everybody deserves a second opportunity, but it starts from the training pitch.

“They may want to use him though in terms of selling players, we talk about the financial difficulties, probably Arsenal need to sell before they can buy in the summer.

“It may be that he takes the opportunity to offload him in the summer but we’ll have to wait and see what Arteta intends to do.”

Guendouzi was acquired by Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed a productive debut campaign in , as he settled on a Premier League stage quicker than many could have predicted.

He is now up to 82 appearances for the Gunners, but it remains to be seen whether he will get the chance to add to that tally as another transfer window prepares to open.