‘Guendouzi has no Arsenal future after Arteta detention’ – Campbell can’t see midfielder figuring again

The ex-Gunners striker believes a divisive Frenchman faces the same fate as Mesut Ozil, with neither set to represent the Premier League giants again

Matteo Guendouzi “doesn’t have a future at ”, claims Kevin Campbell, with the French midfielder considered to be paying the price for failing to keep his “trap shut” after being put in “detention”.

A 21-year-old that once appeared destined for big things at Emirates Stadium finds himself firmly frozen out at present.

Along with World Cup winner Mesut Ozil, Guendouzi has failed to convince Mikel Arteta of his worth.

That led to the youngster slipping down the Arsenal pecking order towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

With the Gunners favouring other options, and with Thomas Partey identified as a top transfer target, Guendouzi was allowed to head out on loan to in the last window.

Campbell believes he will never grace an Arsenal shirt again, with Arteta making it clear that he will ostracise anyone that does not “toe the line” in his new regime.

“I do not think he will play for Arsenal again,” former Gunners striker Campbell told Football Insider of Guendouzi.

“He doesn't have a future at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta put him in detention after the game last season, that is what it was – detention.

“A manager like Arteta wants to see that you can toe the line, take your punishment, keep your trap shut and get working. Guendouzi could not do it.

“He was given a clean slate at the start of the season, like Mesut Ozil, but they did not toe the line.

“Arteta is strong enough to exclude players he cannot trust. When a manager cannot trust you he is not going to back you.

“The good thing is they got him out on loan because you cannot afford to have ill-disciplined players like that in and around the club. The right thing was to get him out on loan.”

Guendouzi has taken in 82 appearances for Arsenal since being snapped up from Lorient in 2018, with one goal registered across those outings.

He did, however, spark controversy at the end of a 2-1 defeat for the Gunners at Brighton on June 20, leading to questions being asked of his attitude, and he has not been seen in north London since.