‘Guardiola & Klopp together couldn’t turn Arsenal around’ – Gunners ‘one of the worst jobs in the game’, says Merson

No successor has been found to Unai Emery as yet at Emirates Stadium, with a former fan favourite struggling to see who would want the role

A Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp double act could not turn around, says Paul Merson, with the vacant managerial post at Emirates Stadium now “one of the worst jobs in the game”.

The Gunners find themselves in the market for a new boss after parting company with Unai Emery.

Various names have been thrown into the ring for a high-profile job, with the likes of Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino earning plenty of support.

It has also been suggested that Arsenal could look to bring former favourite Patrick Vieira back to north London, having seen him cut his coaching teeth with New York City and Nice, but Merson believes the rebuilding project that needs to be overseen would prove too much for the very best in the business.

The former Gunners star told Sky Sports: “Deep down, would Patrick come?

“Patrick is a legend. He has only managed [Nice] in , who are not doing great, and you’re asking him to come in and turn this majorly around.

“I’d struggle to see Pep Guardiola come in with Klopp, as a one and two, and turn this around.

“I don’t see where it can happen. This is one of the worst jobs in the game at the moment.”

Ex- boss Massimiliano Allegri is another to have been talked up for Arsenal, but Merson cannot see the Italian wanting such a challenge.

He added: “Why would he? They aren’t winning anything are they?

“Allegri has managed at Juventus, he’s won the league and nearly won the – what are you doing at Arsenal?”

One leading candidate has already been ruled out of the running, with Brendan Rodgers having committed to a new contract at Leicester.

Merson is not surprised by that decision, despite having talked up the Northern Irishman as the ideal option to help Arsenal out of the hole they find themselves in at present.

“I was very bullish the other day and I kicked up a stink when people said ‘why would you leave Leicester?’ I went mad,” Merson added.

“But after the weekend and the midweek games, I’m sat there now and thinking ‘why would you go to Arsenal?’ What can you do?

Article continues below

“Freddie Ljungberg can’t be that bad but he looks lost. He looks like he’s sat there thinking ‘I’ve done all these badges, I’m working with the youngsters and I’m watching these who are internationals’.

“He must be sat there thinking ‘if this is what management’s about, what chance have I got?’”

Arsenal, with Ljungberg still in interim charge, will be back in Premier League action on Monday when they take in a derby date with West Ham.