Guardiola: Haaland purchase 'good sign' for Man City's future

Manchester City's decision to sign Erling Haaland shows a "good sign for the future", believes coach Pep Guardiola, after the club announced the capture of the Norway international.

The Borussia Dortmund star will arrive at the Etihad Stadium next season in a £51 million ($63m) deal that has been one of the most eagerly anticipated moves of the year.

At just 21, the Leeds-born forward represents one of world football's most glittering young talents - and in signing him to the City project, Guardiola feels that the club have made a wise investment for years to come.

What has Guardiola said about City's choice to sign Haaland?

"It is a decision for the club to make a good sign for the future," Guardiola told Sky Sports when addressing City's pursuit and successful capture of Haaland after Wednesday's win against Wolves.

"He can come for many, many years hopefully and I am pretty sure he will adapt perfectly to our team but for next season.

"The players make you a good manager. He is an incredible young talent, perfect age. I am pretty sure we are going to help him settle as best possible."

Guardiola plots composed run-in

Another rampant league performance - aided by a super Kevin De Bruyne four-goal haul - helped City dodge a potential banana-skin in their current Premier League title race with Liverpool on Wednesday, as they won 5-1 at Molineux.

Guardiola admitted he was delighted to get the win at a potentially tricky opponent, and outlined that his side would be taking stock with a breather before diving back into the fray.

"We played really well in this stadium," he added. "We know how difficult it is. Three points, rest and then West Ham [next]."

