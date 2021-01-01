Guardiola reaches 200 wins as Manchester City manager with FA Cup victory over Swansea

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has reached the landmark midway through his fifth season in charge of the Citizens

Pep Guardiola racked up his 200th win as Manchester City boss on Wednesday as his side dispatched Swansea City in their FA Cup tie.

Goals from Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw City safely into the quarter-finals with a win in south Wales.

It also bought up a significant landmark for Guardiola, who has become a club idol in his four and a half seasons in charge.

When did Guardiola arrive in England?

The Catalan took the City job in 2016 following brilliant spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola's four years in charge at Camp Nou yielded no less than 14 trophies, including two Champions League triumphs, while he added a further seven to his tally during three seasons in charge in Bavaria.

His arrival at Etihad Stadium generated huge expectation from the City faithful, and made a positive start by winning his first game in charge, 2-1 at home to Sunderland.

It was a sign of things to come as Guardiola's new charges won all of the first 10 games he oversaw, before being held to a draw away to Celtic in the Champions League to end that run.

What has Pep achieved with City?

In this, his fifth season at the helm, Guardiola and City are odds-on to regain the Premier League title that was lost to Liverpool in 2019-20.

It would be his third league crown in the English top flight and ninth trophy overall, while City are also in contention for the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League this term.

That latter title, though, has remained elusive, as it did throughout his Bayern stay. City have not made it past the quarter-final stage since Pep took over, coming unstuck last year in an upset at the hands of Lyon.

