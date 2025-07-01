The Championship side have set their sights on American winger with the 22-year-old expected to depart the Belgian club Westerlo this summer

WHAT HAPPENED

Portsmouth are reportedly interested in KVC Westerlo and USMNT winger Griffin Yow as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of the Championship season. While no official bid has been submitted, Pompey are expected to formalize their interest in the coming days. The 22-year-old American, who featured for the USMNT at the 2024 Summer Olympics, is expected to leave the Belgian club this summer with just one year left on his contract. Anderlecht were previously linked, and several Eredivisie sides are also monitoring the situation.

The news was first reported by Tom Bogert.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The transfer would have significant financial implications for D.C. United, who negotiated a 35 percent sell-on clause when Yow signed for Westerlo in 2022. D.C. United can convert any windfall from the transfer into General Allocation Money (GAM), providing them with valuable financial flexibility under MLS roster rules.

DID YOU KNOW?



Yow had three assists and one goal at the 2024 Olympics, where he made five appearances.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Yow will likely weigh Portsmouth's project against any competing offers that may emerge in the coming weeks. The Belgian top flight kicks off on July 26.