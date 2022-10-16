Griezmann begs for Atletico Madrid fans' forgiveness after sealing permanent return from Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has asked for forgiveness from Atletico Madrid fans after sealing a permanent transfer from Barcelona in the summer.

Forward has difficult history with Atletico fans

Left for Barcelona in 2019 acrimoniously

Wants to mend the relationship with goals and assists

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international has had a bitter-sweet relationship with the Atletico fans since he left for Barcelona in 2019 after making promises to stay in his La Decision documentary. Even though he returned to the Spanish capital after failing to find his feet with the Blaugrana, a section of the Atletico fans is still unhappy with him. Griezmann has now apologised for his past behaviour after guiding the Rojiblancos to three points with a goal against Athletic Club on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the end I want to ask for forgiveness, I know that the people want to hear it from my mouth: I ask for forgiveness for the damage I might have done to the people, but the biggest forgiveness that I want to ask for is on the pitch, giving everything and with nights like tonight. We are on the path to follow, in spite of not being able to beat Brugge," he said to AS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann has severed all ties with Barcelona after seeing a permanent return to Atletico Madrid confirmed. The two clubs agreed an initial €20 million (£18m/$19m) deal with the frontman committing to a long-term contract. He will also take a 25% pay cut to rejoin Diego Simeone's side.

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? After scoring at the weekend, Griezmann would like to continue his rich vein of form against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday in La Liga.