‘Greenwood is a cold-hearted killer, a great finisher’ – Man Utd forward will score ‘loads of goals’, says Ferdinand

The Red Devils legend expects a highly-rated academy graduate to take his game to even greater heights at Old Trafford in the coming years

Mason Greenwood is a “cold-hearted killer”, a “great finisher” and will “score loads and loads of goals” for , says Rio Ferdinand.

At just 18 years of age, an Old Trafford academy graduate is already establishing himself as a senior star.

The 2019-20 campaign proved to be a breakthrough one for the talented teenager, as he earned himself regular minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A healthy return of 17 goals were recorded through 49 appearances in all competitions, with Greenwood now considered to be a useful asset for United and a serious contender for a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Ferdinand feels the highly-rated frontman will remain on an impressive learning curve, with there every reason to believe that the hottest of prospects can take his game to even greater heights.

The United legend told The Sun of a forward who occupies a wide attacking berth at present but could be moved down the middle at some stage in the future: “Mason is a cold-hearted killer, a great finisher.

“Just look at his videos and watch him from when he was a kid — he’s not doing anything different now.

“He’s just doing it on a different pitch and in a bigger stadium, with more people watching. He’s got all the same habits.

“He’s a natural goalscorer who is going to score loads and loads of goals.”

Ferdinand is expecting Greenwood to become a key man for club and country, with it possible that he could emulate the likes of Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney by starring at a major international tournament for while still in his teens.

The ex-Three Lions defender added: “Could the Euros being delayed by a year actually work out for Mason? Probably, yeah.

“But the great players, when they’re ready, they’re ready. You don’t care about their age.

“Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney are two great examples. Owen burst on to the scene at the 1998 World Cup and Mason could do the same, given the chance.

“I love him. He’s a great talent and what I also love about him is his demeanour, his character. No matter the stage, same face, same expression, same way he carries himself.

“He knows he’s good enough. ‘Just give me the ball and I’ll do it’.

“He ain’t got all that stuff going on off the pitch. There are no airs and graces about him. There isn’t anything else he’s worried about.

“He’s just worried about how good he can be as a footballer. Which is what I really love.”