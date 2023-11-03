'Great news' - Barcelona boss Xavi issues positive Pedri injury update ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is set to return from a three-month injury absence this weekend.

Due to return from hamstring injury

Expected to play against Real Sociedad

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha also in squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Pedri picked up a muscle injury in training on August 24. He was expected to be back after six weeks, but his recovery has been delayed. Still, he will be available for action this weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi revealed in a press conference on Friday that his midfield maestro should be ready to go this weekend: "He's available and at 100%. To me he looks ready and it's great news for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pedri initially highlighted El Clasico, played last weekend, as an ideal return date. But the Barca medical staff rule that he was unable to play against Real Madrid — a fixture that his side lost, 2-1.

WHAT NEXT? Barca will square off against La Real, before traveling to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League midweek.