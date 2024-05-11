Granada vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having confirmed their berth in the Champions League final, Real Madrid will return to La Liga action when they take on relegation-threatened Granada at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Saturday.

The Spanish champions, who overcame Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the UCL semis, will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Nazaries aim to return to winning ways following a 3-0 loss at Sevilla.

Granada vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes

La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid will be played at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Granada vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Granada team news

Antonio Puertas and Raul Torrente are unlikely to be available for selection, while Miguel Rubio is suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards.

Besides, Sergio Ruiz emerges a doubt after picking up a knock in the Sevilla loss.

Faitout Maouassa is in line to deputise for Rubio at the back, while Martin Hongla and Myrto Uzuni could expect to see themselves start from the onset.

Granada possible XI: Batalla; Mendez, Maouassa, Miquel, Neva; Pellistri, Hongla, Gumbau, Jozwiak; Boye, Uzuni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Batalla, Martinez, Fernandez Defenders: Mendez, Piatkowski, Vallejo, Miquel, Maouassa, Neva, Sanchez, Diaz Midfielders: Gumbau, Hongla, Villar, Ruiz, Melendo Forwards: Corbeanu, Callejon, Arezo, Boye, Uzuni, Jozwiak, Pellistri

Real Madrid team news

Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a foot injury during the win over Bayern on Wednesday night, and is ruled out for the rest of the domestic campaign.

Defender David Alaba continues to deal with a long-term knee injury, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could start again this weekend.

The likes of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Joselu could start as Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make rotations.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Garcia; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Guler; Brahim, Joselu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Granada and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 2, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Granada La Liga February 6, 2022 Real Madrid 1-0 Granada La Liga November 21, 2021 Granada 1-4 Real Madrid La Liga May 13, 2021 Granada 1-4 Real Madrid La Liga December 23, 2020 Real Madrid 2-0 Granada La Liga

