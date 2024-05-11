Granada vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Having confirmed their berth in the Champions League final, Real Madrid will return to La Liga action when they take on relegation-threatened Granada at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Saturday.
The Spanish champions, who overcame Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the UCL semis, will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Nazaries aim to return to winning ways following a 3-0 loss at Sevilla.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Granada vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes
La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid will be played at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada, Spain.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Granada vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV and Premier Player.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Granada team news
Antonio Puertas and Raul Torrente are unlikely to be available for selection, while Miguel Rubio is suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards.
Besides, Sergio Ruiz emerges a doubt after picking up a knock in the Sevilla loss.
Faitout Maouassa is in line to deputise for Rubio at the back, while Martin Hongla and Myrto Uzuni could expect to see themselves start from the onset.
Granada possible XI: Batalla; Mendez, Maouassa, Miquel, Neva; Pellistri, Hongla, Gumbau, Jozwiak; Boye, Uzuni.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Batalla, Martinez, Fernandez
|Defenders:
|Mendez, Piatkowski, Vallejo, Miquel, Maouassa, Neva, Sanchez, Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Gumbau, Hongla, Villar, Ruiz, Melendo
|Forwards:
|Corbeanu, Callejon, Arezo, Boye, Uzuni, Jozwiak, Pellistri
Real Madrid team news
Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a foot injury during the win over Bayern on Wednesday night, and is ruled out for the rest of the domestic campaign.
Defender David Alaba continues to deal with a long-term knee injury, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could start again this weekend.
The likes of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Joselu could start as Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make rotations.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Garcia; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Guler; Brahim, Joselu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Granada and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 2, 2023
|Real Madrid 2-0 Granada
|La Liga
|February 6, 2022
|Real Madrid 1-0 Granada
|La Liga
|November 21, 2021
|Granada 1-4 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|May 13, 2021
|Granada 1-4 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|December 23, 2020
|Real Madrid 2-0 Granada
|La Liga