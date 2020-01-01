‘Golden Boots are great but Kane will want more’ – Spurs striker tipped by Redknapp to ‘explore other avenues’

The prolific England international striker is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and is expected to open himself up to offers

Harry Kane will “want to explore other avenues” in the near future, says Jamie Redknapp, with Golden Boots no longer enough to keep the -linked striker satisfied at .

It has been suggested that the captain could be targeted by the Red Devils in a £200 million ($250m) deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for added firepower at Old Trafford and could look to a Premier League rival for further inspiration in the final third of the field.

Kane has hinted that he will open himself up to offers, with Spurs having failed to deliver the major honours he craves. Individual acclaim and personal prizes have been secured in north London, but collective success has remained elusive.

Redknapp believes that will see the 26-year-old allow his head to be turned, with it possible that a door could be opened for United at some stage.

The former Spurs midfielder told Sky Sports: “Golden Boots are great and he loves the fact that he's got a lot of individual accolades but he will want to win trophies with his team.

“If he doesn't feel like they are progressing the way that he wants - he wouldn't push for a move or do anything that's too desperate - but he would want to explore other avenues. It's alright having an amazing stadium and a good fanbase, but he will want to see Tottenham challenging for big trophies.

“There will be other clubs right now, Manchester United have been spoken about, who would love someone like Kane. He's an incredible player and a really good guy, the sort of person you would want around your dressing room.”

Kane has made 278 appearances for Tottenham, with 181 goals recorded across those outings. He is a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and had a further 17 efforts to his name in 2019-20 before football shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An untimely hamstring injury had kept him out of action since New Year’s Day, casting doubt over his involvement at Euro 2020 before that event was postponed for 12 months, but he should be raring to go if competitive action resumes over the coming weeks and the current season is completed.