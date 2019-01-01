Godfrey & Aarons urged to snub Man Utd & Tottenham as Norwich brace themselves for summer bids

Canaries keeper Tim Krul is aware of the interest being shown in exciting talents, but hopes to see them turn out in the Premier League at Carrow Road

Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons haven been urged to shun any interest shown from , and , with Tim Krul telling them to prove a point in the Premier League with Norwich.

The Canaries will be back in the big time next season after securing the Championship title.

An exciting young squad have driven them back to the top tier, with highly-rated coach Daniel Farke steering the ship.

Interest is expected to be shown in Norwich’s most promising prospects, with 19-year-old Aarons and 21-year-old Godfrey falling into that category.

They are already being linked with possible moves to Old Trafford, Anfield and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but an experienced team-mate has advised them not to rush up the ladder.

Dutch goalkeeper Krul told reporters: “We all know when the big money is going to be offered, heads are going to get turned.

“But if Manchester United come in at 19 or 20 years old, there is no point sitting on the bench.

“They have to play. I will tell them. The money will come to these lads.

“When you look at how well they have done this year, some of them were in the U23s last year and no-one knew about them.

“Now they are massively sought after talent and rightly so. Every credit being thrown at them, they deserve.

“But what a chance for them to play week in week out if they stay. I can't wait to see them on the big stage next year.

“Max Aarons is 19 now, can you imagine to have won the Championship and have a year behind him in the Premier League, that is more important than anything.”

Norwich are determined to retain the services of as many players as possible, with former Newcastle custodian Krul aware of how tough life in the Premier League is going to be for those at Carrow Road.

He added: “It is going to be hard for sure. We will have to yell at each other. You need mental strength.

“The young ones haven't really come under the negative pressure of losing maybe two or three in a row.

“That is going to be all new to them and that's when you have to be confident and believe in your own qualities.

“It is going to be hard graft. I have seen both sides of the table.

“I have finished fifth with Newcastle and been four points off the in 2011-12 but also had relegation battles.

“Even when we finished fifth we lost 4-0 at and then beat away 2-0.

“It is such a crazy league. You have to take it by the throat and be ready for whatever gets thrown at you.”