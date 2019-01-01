'Go f*ck yourselves' - Neymar in furious handball rant over Man Utd penalty call 'disgrace'
Neymar has blasted the refereeing decisions following PSG's Champions League round of 16 loss exit to Manchester United.
The officials handed the visitors a penalty in stoppage time after a shot by Diego Dalot hit the arm of Presnel Kimpembe, which prompted a review with VAR.
"That is a disgrace!" Neymar wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the alleged handball.
"And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion... that handball simply doesn't exist!
"How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f*ck yourselves."
PSG were minutes away from securing an aggregate victory over the Red Devils with the score standing at 3-2 for the home side. The Ligue 1 team looked on course to eliminate Man United from the competition and book their spot in the last eight despite trailing 2-1 at home after Romelu Lukaku scored twice for the visitors.