Giroud to MLS? World Cup winner hints at ‘exotic’ move if AC Milan contract talks do not lead to fresh deal

Olivier Giroud has hinted that he could seek out an “exotic” move to MLS if no contract extension is put to him at AC Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international, who is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer, will see his current deal at San Siro expire in the summer. Giroud is now 36 years of age, leading to inevitable questions of how long he can compete in Serie A, and the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker concedes that a fresh start in America may appeal to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Giroud has told Canal Football Club when quizzed on his immediate future: “I want to renew with Milan, with the Scudetto win I entered the hearts of the fans. I’m talking with the club, if there’s a chance to finish my career at a high level at Milan I’ll do it. I could choose an exotic destination, I’ve always liked MLS.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With no plans to call it a day at club level any soon, Giroud is also mulling over whether to follow Hugo Lloris into international retirement or add to his collection of 120 caps and 53 goals with France. The veteran frontman said: “For the moment I’m continuing with the national team. I was struck by the fact that Hugo decided to leave, our relationship is special. Anything can happen, I have not retired from the international stage and that is why I remain available. I have to understand if I still want to wear the blue shirt, which means a lot to me, I want to take some time before deciding.”

WHAT NEXT? France, who suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, will be back in action when opening their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against the Netherlands on March 24, while Milan have a Serie A clash with Lazio to take in on Tuesday.