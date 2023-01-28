Girona vs Barcelona : Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona aim to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they travel to face an entertaining Girona side on Saturday

Barcelona will look to extend their winning streak to eight games in all competitions when they make the short trip to Estadio Montilvi to face Catalan rivals Girona in Spain's top flight on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders could grow their three-point lead at the top of the table before the feature fixture between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. Girona, on the other hand, sit comfortably in mid-table in La Liga and an upset win over Blaugrana will get them closer to the top 10.

Xavi's team are absolutely flying at the moment, and have not tasted defeat since October.



A casual look at Barcelona's incredible string of 12 unbeaten matches in all competitions (W10, D2) gives the impression of unrivalled dominance but, in truth, their recent performances have been less convincing.

Xavi Hernandez's men were fortunate to escape with a 1-0 home win over relegation-threatened Getafe last Sunday before edging Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

As for Girona, Michel's side have attracted real praise for their style of play, and have been very entertaining at home this season.

They enter this match on the back of a 1-0 loss to Villarreal in the previous encounter, and will be aiming to bounce back with a surprise win against their esteemed neighbours. However, given the talent gap between the two teams, Girona may even accept a point against the table-toppers.

Even without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Barcelona should have plenty of arsenal to pose a threat against this relatively weak Girona defense, especially with Ousmane Dembele in electric form of late.

Girona vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Girona XI (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Martinez, Hernandez, Espinosa, Gutierrez; Romeu, A Garcia; Riquelme, Martin, Villa; Castellanos

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Fati, Gavi

Girona vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

After taking on Girona, the Catalans travel to Andalusia to face high-flying Real Betis. The games will keep coming thick and fast for the Blaugrana in the month of February, with La Liga fixtures against Sevilla, and Villarreal, the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, followed by a Europa League round of 32 tie against Manchester United, which will be contested over two legs, home and away.





