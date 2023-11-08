Gio Reyna & Christian Pulisic's hamstring woes highlight 'strange' injury problem for USMNT stars in Europe, says Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch believes Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic's hamstring woes highlight a "strange" injury problem for USMNT stars in Europe.

Pulisic subbed off in Milan's win over PSG

Could be another hamstring injury

Marsch concerned with recurring injury trouble for USMNT players

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic left Milan's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain with an apparent hamstring injury, which could potentially rule him out for a lengthy period if it turns out to be serious. He missed Milan's fixture against Udinese last weekend before getting back on the pitch during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Parisians. Borussia Dortmund star Reyna also had to spend a significant period on the sidelines at the beginning of the season after sustaining a leg injury on international duty with the USMNT. Although he returned to action in September, Marsch is concerned with the frequent injuries to American stars and believes that the rigours of European football are taking a toll on their bodies.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes it is a little strange and we have to highlight Gio (Reyna) and Christian (Pulisic) specifically with the hamstring problems that they have had in their career," the former Leeds United boss stated while doing punditry with CBS Sports. "The demands of European football are big. It's everything from the level of the matches, the speed of the matches, the frequency of the matches, the travel, everything you have to deal with. Going back and forth to the United States every transfer window, it is not easy for these guys. But for the most part, they take care of themselves, they do everything they can to keep themselves on the pitch. Unfortunate moment for Christian but hopefully it is not too bad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan boss Stefano Pioli told reporters that Pulisic's injury could be as minor as a cramp but he is worried as the forward was seen clutching the same area where he had injured himself against Napoli earlier in the season. If scan results reveal that the former Chelsea player has indeed hurt his hamstring then he could be doubtful for USMNT's next two matches against Trinidad and Tobago during the November international break.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will hope that it is a minor injury scare so that he can be available for selection when Milan make the trip to Leece on Saturday. Reyna, meanwhile, will hope for an opportunity to play when Dortmund take on VFB Stuttgart on the same day in Bundesliga.