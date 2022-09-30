'The samba is back at Arsenal!' - Gilberto Silva heaps praise on Gunners' Brazilians & tells them 'to just win' against Tottenham

Gilberto Silva has expressed his delight at seeing a trio of Brazilians helping Arsenal to an early-season Premier League title charge.

Trio of Gabriels enjoying strong start

Gunners top of PL after seven games

Silva excited by what he has seen

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta's side are loving life in the Premier League right now. They have performed extremely well in the opening stages of the campaign and their Brazilian trio - Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus - have played a starring role, leading to some lofty praise from a former Highbury hero who hails from the same part of the world.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to GOAL, Silva said: "From what I've heard in the last few weeks, the samba is back at Arsenal. It's good! I think they are great players and they have done well - this is important. I think the consistency, for this league especially, is fundamental to achieve results.

"For me, I feel happy to see more Brazilian players at the club - especially doing as well as they are at this moment in time. I wish them the best of success."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ahead of the north London derby, the 45-year-old added: "It'd be great to see Arsenal win again this year and they have an important game. The North London Derby is always very special, they have to be ready for this. When you go for big games you don't need to explain to players how to behave, how to play - they know how to manage it. Just go there and win the game!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When the two great rivals met at the Emirates last season, the Gunners ran out 3-1 winners thanks to first-half goals from Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A repeat of that result would certainly be welcome at lunchtime on Saturday.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The tough fixtures don't stop for Arteta and his players. Their next league game after the north London derby is another home fixture, against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Gilberto Silva was speaking at the premier of 'Brazil 2002: The Real Story' a documentary produced by Entourage Sport & Entertainment and Collective Media, available on Sky Documentaries from the 13 November.