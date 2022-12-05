Gilberto Silva hints he'll ask Arsenal sporting director Edu to sign England World Cup star Jude Bellingham

A Twitter exchange between a fan and former Arsenal man Gilberto Silva has led fans to believe the Gunners could join the race for Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham impressive for England

Club future unknown - Liverpool, Manchester City & Real Madrid interested

Arsenal top of Premier League, could enter race

WHAT HAPPENED? During yet another impressive performance for England, Silva tweeted that Bellingham 'reminded' him of someone. An Arsenal fan was then quick to ask the question of the former midfielder. Silva responded, suggesting he might actually have a word with Edu - the man responsible for the Gunners' on-field recruitment.

👍🏾👌🏾 — Gilberto Silva (@GilbertoSilva) December 4, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there's a small chance Bellingham could go to the Emirates, it's unlikely Arsenal will be able to afford the astronomical transfer fee as well as his wages, making Man City, Liverpool or Real Madrid more realistic destinations for the 19-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? While he'll no doubt be aware of all the talk going on around his club career, he'll currently be concentrating on a massive World Cup quarter-final clash against France on Saturday.