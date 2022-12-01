Ghana vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Ghana vs Uruguay World Cup 2022 group match in the United Kingdom, United States, India and more.

Ghana will take on Uruguay in their final group match of the 2022 World Cup on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. The African team is currently second in Group H and need a win to confirm their safe passage to the knockout stages. A draw would bring goal difference into play to decide who goes through from the group along with Portugal.

Uruguay has made the situation difficult for themselves, having only registered a draw and a defeat so far. They still have a chance to go through if they win and South Korea fail to beat Portugal.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Ghana vs Uruguay date & kick-off time

Game: Ghana vs Uruguay Date: December 2, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm GMT / 5:00pm CAT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Al Janoub Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC Two with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK BBC Two BBC iPlayer India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Ghana squad & team news

Ghana does not have any fresh injury concerns and could field the same line-up that took the field against South Korea in their previous group game.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus were on target in the 3-2 win against the Asian side and they are expected to once again be guaranteed starters.

Ghana predicted XI: Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Samed; Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew; Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen, Danland Defenders Lamptey, Odoi, Salisu, Mensah, Aidoo, Rahman, Amartey, Djiku, Seidu Midfielders Partey, Owusu, Kyereh, Samed, Ayew, Kudus Forwards Issahaku, Ayew, Bukari, Williams, Sulemana, Semenyo, Afriyie, Sowah

Uruguay squad & team news

With both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani failing to impress in the final third, Uruguay could be looking at a new attack for their third group game.

Diego Alonso will have the full squad available for selection as no fresh injury concerns have been reported.

Uruguay predicted XI: Rochet; Gimenez, Godin, Coates; Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Nunez, Gomez.