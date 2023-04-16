Barcelona look to get back to winning ways with a victory against struggling Getafe

Barcelona are well in the ascendancy towards winning the league title for the 27th time in their history. However, the last few games haven't been the best with their exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of rivals Real Madrid and a goalless draw to Girona in the league. A win against relegation-threatened Getafe would raise the squad's morale.

13 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, Barcelona won't be sweating too much right now. In Getafe they face an opponent they have dominated in the past. Over the course of the last 35 matches between the two, Barca have won 25 times and only lost thrice.

However, their last two away trips to Getafe have seen them come without a result (a draw and a loss each). The Madrid-based team has been in torrid form all season and despite their six-game winless streak, they would be looking to escape relegation and make a statement by once again hampering Barcelona at home.

Getafe vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Getafe XI (3-4-3): Soria; Djene, Duarte, Alderete; Iglesias, Maksimovic, Milla, Damian; Mayoral, Unal, Munir

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Balde, Araujo, Kounder, Alba; Roberto, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Barcelona will next take on fierce rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on April 23, followed by another league game against Rayo Vallecano on April 25.