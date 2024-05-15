Getafe vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will make the trip to the Coliseum for a midweek La Liga fixture against Getafe, knowing that a win will guarantee a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Getafe, who sit comfortably in mid-table, come into this midweek encounter after losing 1-0 at home to Cadiz in their previous La Liga game. It was Jose Bordalas' side's second successive defeat, with only two wins in their past 11 games.

Atleti, meanwhile, have won three games in a row to move within an inch of clinching a spot in Europe's top-tier competition.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm BST Venue: Coliseum

La Liga match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid will be played at Coliseum in Getafe, Spain. It will kick off at 9:00 pm BST on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe will be without the services of Juan Iglesias, Mauro Arambarri, top-scorer Borja Mayoral and Domingos Duarte through injury.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Carmona, Djene, Alderete, Rico; Maksimovic, Milla; Greenwood, Moriba, Rodriguez; Latasa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soria, Fuzato, Martin Defenders: Djené, Alderete, Duarte, Rico, Álvarez, Angileri, Iglesias Midfielders: Greenwood, Moriba, Aleñá, Maksimović, Rodríguez, Milla, Arambarri, Mata, Carmona, Santiago, Martín, Risco, Garcia Gonzalez, Jorge, Repullo, Ruiz Forwards: Mayoral, Latasa

Atletico Madrid team news

Diego Simeone will have the luxury of picking from a full-strength squad on Wednesday evening, as Thomas Lemar (Achilles) and Nahuel Molina (hamstring) are the only injury absentees for the Rojiblancos.

With a top-four La Liga finish on the line, few changes are expected from the starting XI that took to the field against Celta Vigo.

Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Witsel, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/12/23 Atletico Madrid 3-3 Getafe La Liga 04/02/23 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Getafe La Liga 15/08/22 Getafe 0-3 Atletico Madrid La Liga 12/02/22 Atletico Madrid 4-3 Getafe La Liga 21/09/21 Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga

