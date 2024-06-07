Germany vs Greece: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Germany and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany welcomes Greece to Borussia Park on Friday night for their final warm-up encounter before hosting the upcoming 2024 European Championship.

The Germans will host Euro 2024 later this month, which means they didn't have to compete in qualifying rounds to make it to the quadrennial event. Instead, they proceeded on a 13-match friendlies tour of Europe and the United States, with mixed success as they tried and tested new players throughout.

The time for experimentation has ended as Julian Nagelsmann prepares his team for the ultimate continental glory. In their final preparation act, they face a Greece team that did not qualify for the tournament but has delivered strong performances recently, losing only once in their last seven games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Greece kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Borussia-Park

The match will be played at Borussia-Park on Friday, June 7, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Germany vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be available on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann will consider giving the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Toni Kroos, Niclas Fullkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck some game time in Friday's friendly against Greece at Borussia-Park.

All four players missed Germany's goalless draw with Ukraine on Monday as they were given additional time off following Real Madrid's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund two days prior. The German quartet is back in the fray for Friday, though.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Baumann, Nübel Defenders: Kimmich, Tah, Raum, Henrichs, Koch, Mittelstädt, Anton Midfielders: Gündoğan, Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Groß, Andrich, Führich, Pavlović Forwards: Müller, Havertz, Undav, Beier

Greece team news

Greece's veteran defender Giorgos Tzavellas has called it quits on international football, while Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas and former Sheffield United right-back George Baldock, both of whom played against Georgia in March, are notable absentees from the squad.

Christos Tzolis finished as joint-top scorer in the Bundesliga second division with 22 goals for Düsseldorf. He could be set to lead the attack for the visitors here.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Saliakas, Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Giannoulis; Bakesetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Ioannidis, Tzolis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Tzolakis Defenders: Bouchalakis, Kotsiras, Kyriakopoulos, Limnios, Mandas, Retsos Midfielders: Bakesetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos, Athanasiadis, Konstantelias, Koulierakis, Ndoj, Siopis, Tsingaras Forwards: Masouras, Ioannidis, Tzolis, Douvikas, Pavlidis, Pelkas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/6/12 Germany 4-2 Greece European Championship

