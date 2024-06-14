Germany vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 opening game

How to watch the Euro 2024 opening game between Germany and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts Germany will kick off the Euro 2024 when they face Scotland in Group A tie at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

With Die Mannschaft witnessing a notable decline since the 2014 World Cup triumph, including a 2022 World Cup campaign to forget, the mantle has been placed in the hands of Julian Nagelsmann.

Whereas Steve Clarke's men have made it to the Euro finals for the second consecutive time, overcoming the likes of Spain, Norway and Georgia in their recent qualifying campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Scotland kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The Euro 2024 opening game between Germany and Scotland will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, June 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Germany vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 opening game between Germany and Scotland is available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Toni Kroos is set to retire from international football following this Euros, and while Ilkay Gundogan and Pascal Gross are among the seasoned campaigners, the likes of Mats Hummels, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Julian Brandt and Serge Gnabry have been left out of the squad.

Nagelsmann would have players such as Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz and Niclas Fullkrug to pick from in the attacking contingent.

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic had to pull out due to tonsillitis, with Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can coming in as the replacement.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch Midfielders: Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Scotland team news

The Tartan Army suffered injuries to several players through their build-up to the tournament.

As such, Clark will have to manage without Ben Doak, Lyndon Dykes, Nathan Patterson, Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey, while Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and Lawrence Shankland are expected to shake off their niggles in time for the opener.

Che Adams will join Shankland in attack, with John McGinn marshaling the midfield, while Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour and Kieran Tierney are the dependable names in defense.

John Souttar and goalkeeper Craig Gordon are among those who did not make Scotland's 26-member final Euro 2024 squad.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Kelly, Clark Defenders: Ralston, Robertson, Hanley, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, Cooper, McCrorie, Taylor, McKenna Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Christie, Gilmour, Armstrong, Jack, McLean Forwards: Shankland, Adams, Morgan, Conway, Forrest

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Germany and Scotland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 7, 2015 Scotland 2-3 Germany UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 7, 2014 Germany 2-1 Scotland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 10, 2003 Germany 2-1 Scotland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 7, 2003 Scotland 1-1 Germany UEFA European Championship Qualifiers April 28, 1999 Germany 0-1 Scotland International Friendly

