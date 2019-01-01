Germany claim first win on Dutch soil in 23 years

It was a night of drama in Amsterdam - one to savour for the Germans and to forget about for the Oranje

have won away in the for the first time in 23 years, having overcome a Dutch revival to secure victory.

Die Mannschaft had led the hosts 2-0 on Sunday in their qualifiers thanks to first-half goals from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry, but were pegged back in the second period.

Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay pulled the Netherlands level within 20 minutes of the interval, but Joachim Low’s men responded with a 90th-minute winner from Nico Schulz.

The win was a significant one for the Germans for a number of reasons, not least because they beat their old foes in their back yard. The win also was the first away win for Germany in this fixture for nearly a quarter of a century.

The last time they won on Dutch soil was in a 1996 friendly, when a Jurgen Klinsmann penalty proved to be the difference between the sides.

Also featuring for Berti Vogts’ men that evening were the likes of Jurgen Kohler, Steffen Freund and Christian Ziege.

As for the Netherlands, renowned stars such as Edwin van der Sar, Clarence Seedorf and Dennis Bergkamp featured that evening in Rotterdam.

While 23 years on, it was a disappointing night for the Oranje, they did set a record by bagging their 71st goal against Germany. No other side in the history of world football has managed to amass such an impressive total against the four-time World champions.

However, despite two footballing powerhouses being paired together in Group C, neither currently top the standings.

’s back-to-back wins against Estonia and Belarus in the opening two matches means they sit first in the group.

It was a tense finish in Belfast and it took until the 87th minute for the Green and White Army to net a winner. Paddy McNair’s late cross was converted by Josh Magennis and sent Windsor Park into raptures.

As for the Dutch, they next turn their attentions to and the finals of the Nations League in June. Either Ronald Koeman’s charges or the Three Lions will earn the right to battle for silverware with or in the final showdown in three months time.

Germany, on the other hand, will be pleased after a nightmare 2018 to begin this calendar year with a winning start against their most bitter rivals.