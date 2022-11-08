Gerard Pique's career ends in red as defender sent off from bench vs Osasuna
- Pique argued with ref at half-time
- Followed him towards tunnel
- Given red card
WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary defender was sent off not long after team-mate Robert Lewandowski received a second yellow card for a flying elbow. Because Pique was not yet introduced to the game as a substitute, the Blaugrana remained at 10 men rather than nine.
Piqué fue a por Gil Manzano nada más acabarse la primera mitad. "¿Pero tú has visto a quien has expulsado?", preguntaba el central catalán al árbitro mientras le señalaba. pic.twitter.com/p4Cglf4U6O— GOAL España (@GoalEspana) November 8, 2022
WHY WAS THE CARD GIVEN? It's unclear what Pique said to match official Gil Manzano, but there's no doubt the referee knew it was the defender's last-ever match before retirement and dismissed him anyway.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Well, that's one way to end a career! Any longstanding grievances Pique held against Manzano are no doubt off his chest now. He received a warm send-off last weekend in his final appearance at Camp Nou, so perhaps he felt his farewell to football was already complete.
WHAT NEXT? For Pique, a spell with his legs up most likely. Barcelona, meanwhile, are now not in action again until December 31, when they take on city rivals Espanyol in La Liga.
