Gerard Pique's career ends in red as defender sent off from bench vs Osasuna

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique received a red card in his final match before retirement - a 2-1 win over Osasuna on Tuesday.

Pique argued with ref at half-time

Followed him towards tunnel

Given red card

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary defender was sent off not long after team-mate Robert Lewandowski received a second yellow card for a flying elbow. Because Pique was not yet introduced to the game as a substitute, the Blaugrana remained at 10 men rather than nine.

Piqué fue a por Gil Manzano nada más acabarse la primera mitad. "¿Pero tú has visto a quien has expulsado?", preguntaba el central catalán al árbitro mientras le señalaba. pic.twitter.com/p4Cglf4U6O — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) November 8, 2022

WHY WAS THE CARD GIVEN? It's unclear what Pique said to match official Gil Manzano, but there's no doubt the referee knew it was the defender's last-ever match before retirement and dismissed him anyway.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Well, that's one way to end a career! Any longstanding grievances Pique held against Manzano are no doubt off his chest now. He received a warm send-off last weekend in his final appearance at Camp Nou, so perhaps he felt his farewell to football was already complete.

WHAT NEXT? For Pique, a spell with his legs up most likely. Barcelona, meanwhile, are now not in action again until December 31, when they take on city rivals Espanyol in La Liga.