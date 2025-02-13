How to watch today's Gent vs Real Betis Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Gent and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Betis make the trip to the Planet Group Arena to face Gent in the first leg of the Conference League knockout phase play-offs on Thursday.

Thanks to their 1-0 wins against Petrocub and HJK on the last two matchdays in the league phase, Los Mejores finished 15th with 10 points from six games. The Belgian side gathered nine points having won all their home games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gent vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa Conference League match between Gent and Real Betis will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gent vs Real Betis kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Ghelamco Arena

The Europa Conference League match between Gent and Real Betis will be played at the Planet Group Arena in Gent, Belgium.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, February 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Gent team news

Noah Fadiga is unavailable for selection due to a heart condition, while Tom Vandenberghe, Aime Omgba, Andrew Hjulsager and Max Dean have not been registered for the Conference League.

January signing Samuel Kotto has also not made the squad, but the likes of Leonardo Lopes, Hyllarion Goore and Dante Vanzeir have all made the cut.

Tsuyoshi Watanabe is a doubt due to illness.

Real Betis team news

Apart from not being included in the squad for the Conference League on account, William Carvalho is set to miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.

Winter signing Cucho Hernandez has also been left out, while Hector Bellerin, Pablo Fornals and Aitor Ruibal remain sidelined through injury. Ruibal would have as it is been suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini would welcome back Youssouf Sabaly from an injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links