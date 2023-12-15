Genoa vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus will go atop the Serie A standings at least temporarily when they travel to Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa on Friday.
A 1-0 win over Napoli last weekend helped the Old Lady to 36 points from 15 games, but Inter would reclaim the summit spot thereafter.
Meanwhile, Genoa will look to snap a four-game winless run in all competitions and move away from the relegation zone at the same time.
Genoa vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Luigi Ferraris
The Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be played at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 15 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Genoa vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Genoa team news
The Red and Blues manager Alberto Gilardino will not be able to call upon Kevin Strootman on account of a hamstring problem.
Ruslan Malinovskyi will be back from a ban and may replace Junior Messias in the XI.
It should be the front pair of Mateo Regegui and Albert Gudmundsson once again.
Genoa possible XI: Martinez; De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez; Sabelli, Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup, Haps; Retegui, Gudmundsson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Calvani
|Defenders:
|Dragusin, De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Bani, Vagliacco, Martin, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli
|Midfielders:
|Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Kutlu, Galdames, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Papadopoulos
|Forwards:
|Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Puscas, Ekuban, Fini
Juventus team news
The duo of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are suspended, while Mattia De Sciglio is sidelined with an ACL injury.
Taken off in the Napoli win due to cramps, Dusan Vlahovic should return to the fold, while Timothy Weah has returned to training.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiasso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Genoa and Juventus across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 6, 2022
|Genoa 2-1 Juventus
|Serie A
|December 5, 2021
|Juventus 2-0 Genoa
|Serie A
|April 11, 2021
|Juventus 3-1 Genoa
|Serie A
|January 13, 2021
|Juventus 3-2 (AET) Genoa
|Coppa Italia
|December 13, 2020
|Genoa 1-3 Juventus
|Serie A