Genoa vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will go atop the Serie A standings at least temporarily when they travel to Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa on Friday.

A 1-0 win over Napoli last weekend helped the Old Lady to 36 points from 15 games, but Inter would reclaim the summit spot thereafter.

Meanwhile, Genoa will look to snap a four-game winless run in all competitions and move away from the relegation zone at the same time.

Genoa vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Luigi Ferraris

The Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be played at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 15 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

The Red and Blues manager Alberto Gilardino will not be able to call upon Kevin Strootman on account of a hamstring problem.

Ruslan Malinovskyi will be back from a ban and may replace Junior Messias in the XI.

It should be the front pair of Mateo Regegui and Albert Gudmundsson once again.

Genoa possible XI: Martinez; De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez; Sabelli, Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup, Haps; Retegui, Gudmundsson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: Dragusin, De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Bani, Vagliacco, Martin, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli Midfielders: Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Kutlu, Galdames, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Papadopoulos Forwards: Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Puscas, Ekuban, Fini

Juventus team news

The duo of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are suspended, while Mattia De Sciglio is sidelined with an ACL injury.

Taken off in the Napoli win due to cramps, Dusan Vlahovic should return to the fold, while Timothy Weah has returned to training.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiasso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Genoa and Juventus across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 6, 2022 Genoa 2-1 Juventus Serie A December 5, 2021 Juventus 2-0 Genoa Serie A April 11, 2021 Juventus 3-1 Genoa Serie A January 13, 2021 Juventus 3-2 (AET) Genoa Coppa Italia December 13, 2020 Genoa 1-3 Juventus Serie A

