The forward was in no mood for excuses after La Roja's disappointing 1-1 draw with Poland at Estadio La Cartuja

Alvaro Morata admits Spain are struggling with the weight of expectation at Euro 2020 as they try and follow a "generation of geniuses".

Spain lifted the trophy for the second time in 2008 before becoming the first country to win the competition back-to-back four years later, with a World Cup triumph wedged in between.

With Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Fernando Torres, David Villa and Sergio Ramos at the peak of their powers, La Roja were an unstoppable force but the squad is currently going through a transitional phase under Luis Enrique.

What has been said?

Spain are in danger of exiting the Euros at the group stage this time around after being held to draws by Sweden and Poland, with Morata growing frustrated with the criticism that is coming their way.

The Atletico Madrid striker, who has just extended his loan stay at Juventus by an extra year, feels Enrique's squad are being unfairly compared with the great teams of the past.

“If we listen to what people say that won’t help, because they are all waiting to pile on and criticise us,” Morata told Sky Italia. “Usually when big nations reach a competition like this, there is a sense of unity around them. We know that we’re following a generation of geniuses who won everything and it’s difficult for us to fill those shoes, but we have to believe in ourselves.”

Morata explains horror miss

Morata came under intense scrutiny following his under-par showing in the stalemate against Sweden, and initially managed to silence his detractors by putting Spain 1-0 up in their meeting with Poland at Estadio La Cartuja on Saturday.

However, Robert Lewandowski drew Poland level early in the second period before a calamitous incident that left the home supporters stunned.

Article continues below

Spain were awarded a penalty after a VAR review judged that Gerard Moreno had been fouled in the box, but the Villarreal star hit the post and the ball fell straight back out to Morata, who then sent a first-time effort wide with the goal at his mercy.

“The ball was travelling at an incredible speed and it was difficult to get it under control," the Atletico loanee said. "Perhaps I was too close to it and should have made a different choice.”

What's next?

Spain will now look ahead to their final Group E clash against Slovakia, which they must win to qualify for the round of 16, with pool leaders Sweden set to take on Poland.

Further reading