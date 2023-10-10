Will Gavi be fit for El Clasico? Barcelona star picks up injury in Spain training session ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has picked up an injury while on international duty with Spain, according to reports.

Gavi picks up injury

Spain set to monitor his progress

El Clasico availability in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old midfielder sustained the injury during a training session with the Spanish national team along with his teammate Nico Williams, with both players currently being monitored, according to Carrusel Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's availability for the upcoming clashes against both Scotland and Norway is currently unknown, with the player facing a race against time for Barcelona's Clasico meeting with Real Madrid on October 28 if the injury is serious.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR GAVI? His progress will be closely monitored by the Spanish national team in the coming days, before they make a decision on his availability ahead of the Scotland fixture on Thursday.