Barcelona midfielder Gavi left the field in tears in the first half of his side's La Liga clash against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Gavi clashed with Athletic Club player

Had to be taken off after 34 minutes

Midfielder was in tears as he left field

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder went down after clashing with Dani Garcia and appeared to suffer a groin injury. The Spain international had to be taken off and was replaced by Franck Kessie as his side went on to win 4-0 in the league match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's injury is not thought to be a serious one and shouldn't affect his hopes of playing at the World Cup with Spain. The 18-year-old returned to the field after the game in a tracksuit to shake hands with the opposition and celebrate with his team-mates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi was able to deliver a positive update on Gavi in his post-match press conference, with Sergi Roberto picking up a more serious knock. “Gavi will be fine for Wednesday,'' said the Barca boss. ''We will lose Sergi for a few days, we will see the tests tomorrow.''

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

THE VERDICT:

Barca fans will be worried about the youngster

Twitter

At least he didn't need to be stretchered off

Twitter

But some fans are unhappy with the refereeing

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Gavi is set to be available for selection again for Barcelona's crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in midweek.