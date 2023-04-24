Gavi’s going nowhere! Barcelona star tells Xavi he wants to stay despite interest from Chelsea

Gavi has informed Barcelona of his intention to remain at the club despite interest from elsewhere amid uncertainty over his contract.

Gavi wants to stay at boyhood club

Reassured he's part of Xavi's long-term plans

Spurned interest from Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Manager Xavi assured Gavi that he is a very much part of Barcelona's future, according to Sport. It has been rumoured that the midfielder could be released in June due to ongoing contract issues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi penned a long-term contract last September, but registration issues due to Barcelona's dire financial state have prevented the teenager's deal from becoming official. The uncertainty around his future has opened the door to other suitors, with Chelsea reportedly interested.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Xavi has reportedly outlined a long-term plan for the midfielder. According to the report, the Spanish manager has urged Gavi to increase his goalscoring output, and be more clinical in the final third.

WHAT NEXT? Although Gavi has been reassured that he will remain at the club, Barcelona still have to figure out the teenager's contract situation and will look to have him registered this summer.