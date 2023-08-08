Gary Neville 'nervous' about Man Utd's season because of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund signings

Gary Neville is worried that new Manchester United signings Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund will not adapt to English football as quickly as needed.

New signings need to adapt quickly

Ten Hag solved two issues with acquisitions

Neville concerned they won't hit ground running

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana and Hojlund recently put pen to paper on deals at Old Trafford, filling two positions Erik ten Hag desperately needed to fill. Many players have come from elsewhere and struggled to get to grips with the speed of the English game and that factor has the United legend worried for the upcoming campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deals, though expensive, could prove to be shrewd pieces of business for United as they look to close the gap to Manchester City. Onana played a vital role in Inter's journey to last season's Champions League final while Hojlund, has the potential to spearhead the United attack for years to come. The 20-year-old grabbed nine goals in Serie A last term.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking on The Overlap, Neville said: "In Premier League football, as Manchester United’s goalkeeper, you come under more scrutiny than any other player in English football. I wish him [Onana] all the best because he's going to need that personality and character. People will get onto him.

"Every media organisation, pundit, fan from every other club. If he makes a mistake you know what is going to happen on every single occasion. I think the lad at the other end, Hojlund, centre-forward for Manchester United; they’re the two positions you'll get put under the most scrutiny and they’re the two that have to settle in.

"The reason I'm nervous about this season is these two unknowns at either end, in two focal positions, that really have to hit it off for Manchester United to be better than last season."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Their Premier League campaign gets underway on August 14 as they welcome Wolves to Old Trafford. For Neville and fans alike, they'll have to hope their new acquisitions get off to a flyer.