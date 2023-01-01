Galtier admits he 'couldn't recognise' PSG during disappointing Ligue 1 defeat to Lens

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was disappointed with his team's performance as the Ligue 1 leaders lost 3-1 to a rampant Lens side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier expressed his displeasure with PSG's performance, after the Parisians failed to generate much attacking quality in their lost to second place Lens. The league leaders were without Lionel Messi and Neymar, and clearly struggled in the absence of the duo. But they weren't particularly reliable at the back either, with Lens striker Lois Openda running rampant.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier was disappointed in his side's output Sunday evening, saying: "I couldn’t recognise my team. We lacked cohesion. We left a lot of space, we made a lot of technical mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's lead atop the table has now shrunk to just four points, with Neymar due to return for their next game and Messi still on vacation following Argentina's World Cup win. They are also without injured defenders Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? They play Chateauroux in the French Cup on Friday, before returning to Ligue 1 action on January 11 against Angers.