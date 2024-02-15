Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Sparta Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After failing to make it past the Champions League group stage, Galatasaray will now aim to make progress in the Europa League as the Turkish giants host Sparta Prague in a knockout round play-offs first-leg fixture at RAMS Park on Thursday.

A 1-0 loss to Copenhagen decided Galatasaray's fate, as Okan Buruk's side finished third in Group C of the European top flight. However, the Lions are unbeaten in the 12 competitive games thereon, last picking up a 2-0 league win against Istanbul Basaksehir.

On the other hand, Sparta's 3-1 victory over Aris Limassol was enough to see the Czech side second to Rangers in Group C of the Europa League group stage. With a few friendly games in between, Brian Priske's side resumed their domestic campaign by defeating Karvina 3-0 at the weekend.

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: RAMS Park

The UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Sparta Prague will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, February 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 6 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

The Chelsea-owned Hakim Ziyech is ruled out with an ankle injury that the Moroccan sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Abdulkerim Bardakci and Sergio Oliveira are doubtful due to a hamstring issue and a muscle problem, respectively.

Kerem Akturkoglu and Victor Nelsson could make it back on time after suffering knocks in the Basaksehir win.

Although Serge Aurier and Derrick Kohn have been roped in following Sacha Boey's loan move to Bayern, Kohn hasn't been included in the hosts' Europa League squad.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Ayhan, Sanchez, Nelsson, Kutlu; Demirbay, Torreira; Yilmaz, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz Defenders: Sanchez, Nelsson, Bardakci, Yesilyurt, Aurieru, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Ayhan, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Demiroglu, Zaha

Sparta Prague team news

Right-back Andreas Vindheim is a long-term injury absentee at the club, while winger Lukas Haraslin is a major doubt after being left out for the trip to Karvina.

Martin Vitik could make the three-man defensive setup, with the trio of Adam Karabec, Jan Kuchta and Veljko Birmancevic.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Panak; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Zeleny; Karabec, Kuchta, Birmancevic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vindahl, Vorel, Surovcik Defenders: Krejci, Vitik, Sorensen, Panak, Vydra, Zeleny, Preciado, Wiesner, Mejdr Midfielders: Solbakken, Laci, Kairinen, Sadilek, Pavelka, Rynes, Karabec, Sevcik, Birmancevic, Haraslin, Pesek Forwards: Kuchta, Tuci, Olatunji

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Galatasaray and Sparta Prague face each other across all competitions.

