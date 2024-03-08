Galatasaray vs Rizespor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Friday night's Turkish Super Lig action sees league leaders Galatasaray take on seventh-place Caykur Rizespor at the Rams Park.
The hosts will enter this match hoping to open up a much more significant gap at the top of the league, with Fenerbahce breathing down their necks, while the visitors will look to close the distance between themselves and the clubs in the final two European slots.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Galatasaray vs Rizespor kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, March 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Rams Park
The Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Rizespor will be played at the Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey.
It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Friday, March 8, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Galatasaray vs Rizespor online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be available to watch and stream in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Galatasaray team news
With Abdulkerim Bardakci out injured, Davinson Sanchez will start in central defence. Wilfred Zaha and Hakim Ziyech are also reported to be nursing minor knocks.
Serge Aurier is back training with the rest of the first-team squad, but according to head coach Okan Buruk, he needs at least one more week to get match-fit.
After missing two straight games, striker Mauro Icardi returned to the starting line up against Besiktas and is set to lead the attack once again.
Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Kohn, Nelsson, Sanchez, Yilmaz; Torreira, Demirbay; Akturkoglu, Mertens, Tete; Icardi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muslera, Güvenç, Yilmaz
|Defenders:
|Sánchez, Aurier, Nelsson, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt
|Midfielders:
|Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Ndombélé, Torreira, Tetê, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Köhn, Aydın, Akman
|Forwards:
|Icardi, Zaha, Vinícius, Yılmaz, Demiroğlu
Rizespor team news
Rizespor remain without the services of midfielder Okechukwu Azubuike, who continues to recover from an ACL injury and Benhur Keser, who is nursing a hamstring issue.
Martin Minchev is expected to lead the attack once again, while former Newcastle United playmaker Jonjo Shelvey is expected to retain his spot in midfield after a fine performance last time out alongside Ibrahim Olawoyin.
Caykur Rizespor possible XI: Akkan; Sahin, Mocsi, Topcu, Hojer; Shelvey, Olawoyin; David, Varesanovic, Zeqiri; Minchev
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Akkan, Çetin, Yurdakul
|Defenders:
|Mocsi, Topçu, Alikulov, Højer, Pehlivan, Korkmaz, Yasar, Sahin, Simsek
|Midfielders:
|Shelvey, Varešanović, Miya, Akintola, Sauer, Olawoyin, Zeqiri, Azubuike, Sarıkaya, Keser, Pala, Laine, Usta, Aslankaya, Durmus
|Forwards:
|Gaich, Minchev, Faye, Diouf, Tecimer
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match (Result)
|Competition
|08/03/24
|Galatasaray 0-0 Çaykur Rizespor
|Trendyol Süper Lig
|28/10/23
|Çaykur Rizespor 0-0 Galatasaray
|Trendyol Süper Lig
|27/02/22
|Galatasaray 4-2 Çaykur Rizespor
|Trendyol Süper Lig
|03/10/21
|Çaykur Rizespor 2-3 Galatasaray
|Trendyol Süper Lig
|19/03/21
|Galatasaray 3-4 Çaykur Rizespor
|Trendyol Süper Lig
|28/11/20
|Çaykur Rizespor 0-4 Galatasaray
|Trendyol Süper Lig