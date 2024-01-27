Fulham vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Fulham and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will take on Newcastle United in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham beat Rotherham United 1-0 in the previous round but are winless in their last three games. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with a strong result.

Newcastle have just one win in their last six matches. They are heading into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Man City. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm GMT Venue: Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ITV4 and ITX in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

The trio from Fulham participating in the Africa Cup of Nations—Fode Ballo-Toure, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi - will not be immediately available for Silva. This is because both Senegal and Nigeria have advanced to the knockout stages. Adama Traore also continues to experience discomfort in his thigh and will be unavailable for selection.

Fulham predicted XI: Rodak; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Robinson, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian

Newcastle United team news

Joelinton's season might have ended following surgery for a thigh injury. He won't be the only one out for this fixture though.

None of the following players will be available for the game against Fulham: Sandro Tonali (suspended), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Joe Willock (calf), Harvey Barnes (foot), and Matt Targett (thigh). However, Jacob Murphy, who was recovering from a shoulder issue, is back in training.

On a positive note, Tino Livramento is anticipated to make a return from the illness that sidelined him in the loss to City.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/16/23 Newcastle United 3 - 0 Fulham Premier League 01/15/23 Newcastle United 1 - 0 Fulham Premier League 10/01/22 Fulham 1 - 4 Newcastle United Premier League 05/23/21 Fulham 0 - 2 Newcastle United Premier League 12/20/20 Newcastle United 1 - 1 Fulham Premier League

Useful links