Fulham vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With his unbeaten record still intact, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes the Red Devils to Craven Cottage looking for another three points

There seems to be no sign of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revolution stopping at Manchester United as the Red Devils remain unbeaten under their interim manager ahead of a trip to Fulham.

The Norwegian is yet to lose since replacing Jose Mourinho in December and has only dropped points once, in a 2-2 draw with Burnley, which they followed with a return to winning ways against Leicester last weekend.

They now face Claudio Ranieri's Cottagers, who still find themselves struggling in the relegation zone, one place off the bottom, following their defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

Game Fulham vs Manchester United Date Saturday, February 9 Time 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / Telemundo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Fulham players Goalkeepers Rico, Fabri Defenders Chambers, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan, Christie, Odoi, Nordtveit Midfielders Anguissa, McDonald, Cisse, Seri, Cairney, Torre, Sessegnon, Kebano, Schurrle, Ayite, Markovic Forwards Mitrovic, Vietto, Babel

Timothy Fosu-Mensah will miss out against United, with the Dutchman unable to play against his parent club in line with the terms of his loan deal.

New signing Lazar Markovic could be included as he looks to make his debut for the club but the game is likely to come too early for Havard Nordtveit, as he looks to build up his fitness having not played since November.

Potential Fulham starting XI: Rico; Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream; Christie, Seri, Chambers, Bryan; Markovic, Mitrovic, Babel.

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Young, Dalot, Shaw Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Andreas, Fred, Herrera, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Garner, Greenwood Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford, Chong

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial both came through the win against Leicester unscathed and the latter will likely replace Alexis Sanchez in a wide attacking role at Craven Cottage.

Chris Smalling could also be in line for his first game of the Solskjaer era following his return from a foot injury, but there are suggestions that Victor Lindelof wasn't part of the travelling squad that left for London on Friday.

Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia will definitely miss out, however, with both players having suffered knocks during the week.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Betting & Match Odds

United are favourites at 8/13 with bet365. Fulham can be backed at 19/4, while a share of the points is available at 10/3.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

United returned to winning ways against Leicester last weekend thanks to a Marcus Rashford strike, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's incredible run of games without a defeat continuing.

The Norwegian has gone 10 games now since replacing Mourinho and has only failed to pick up maximum points once, in the 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next but before then, they'll turn their attention to Craven Cottage and their meeting with relegation-threatened Fulham.

There is a swell of optimism within the United camp at the moment, with Jesse Lingard claiming that Solskjaer has brought a sense of the club’s glory days back following his arrival.

"It feels like the old United coming back," the midfielder stated. "We are back to winning ways now and that's the way it should be.

"Ole has been great since he has come in and he has got the lads working hard. He has got his structure and organisation in the team. We are back to our football and winning games."

Claudio Ranieri, meanwhile, faces the unenviable task of digging the London club out of the bottom three and into survival territory. He is, however, confident that his side are capable of being the team to hand Solskjaer his first loss.

Article continues below

"We must be positive and have to fight," the Italian stated. "If we don't fight and lose, you lose before you play.

"It's not tragedy, it's football. I want to see my players fight until the end. My fans will be happy seeing the players fight for every ball.

"Sooner or later they [United] have to lose. Why not against us?"