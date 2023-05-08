Fulham vs Leicester: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

GOAL
|
Timothy Castagne Leicester City Getty Images
Premier LeagueFulham vs Leicester CityFulhamLeicester City

How to watch Fulham against Leicester in the Premier League in the UK as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will take on a struggling Leicester in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Monday. While the hosts are comfortably mid-table in the tenth position, the threat of relegation looms over the visitors.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Leicester City have 30 points from 34 matches and find themselves in 16th place on the standings. They are involved in a fierce battle for Premier League survival, as just a point separates four of the bottom five clubs. The Foxes have only managed one victory in 13 matches and will be desperate to put together wins to avoid the dreaded drop.

Fulham are neither involved in the race for the top four nor battling it out at the bottom of the standings, but they have lost three league games in a row, They will want to end the season on a positive note and get back to winning ways.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.

Fulham vs Leicester kick-off time

Game:Fulham vs Leicester
May 8, 2023
Kick-off: 3pm BST
Venue:Craven Cottage

The Premier League game between Fulham and Leicester is scheduled for Monday, May 8 2023, at Craven Cottage.

It will kick off at 3pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Fulham vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelLive stream
UKN/AN/A

Fans in the United Kingdom won't be able to enjoy the game on TV since it kicks off at 3pm BST. However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes. The match highlights will be up on the clubs' Youtube channels several hours after the end of the game.

Team news

Fulham team news & squad

Fulham will once again be without Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira as the duo picked up injuries that have ruled them out for the remainder of the season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will not be available for selection as he continues to serve his eight-game ban, alongside Layvin Kurzawa, who is yet to recover from his knee injury.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Vinicius, Solomon

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersLeno, Rodak
DefendersAdarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares
MidfieldersPalhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Solomon, Wilson
ForwardsReid, Vinicius, James

Leicester team news & squad

Jonny Evans had missed the game against Everton due to illness but the experienced defender is back in the squad and available for selection against Fulham. Ricardo Pereira, who was injured, has also recovered in time to return to the squad and play a part on Monday.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who sustained an adductor muscle tear, along with Jannik Vestergaard, Andros Townsend and James Justin, are also out due to injuries.

Leicester possible XI: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison; Tete, Daka, Barnes

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersWard, Iversen, Smithies
DefendersSoyuncu, Faes, Amartey, Souttar, Thomas, Kristiansen, Castagne
MidfieldersNdidi, Soumare, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Maddison, Tete, Tielemans, Barnes
ForwardsDaka, Vardy

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
January 2023Leicester 0-1 FulhamPremier League
February 2021Fulham 0-2 LeicesterPremier League
November 2020Leicester 1-2 FulhamPremier League
March 2019Leicester 3-1 FulhamPremier League
December 2018Fulham 1-1 LeicesterPremier League

Useful links

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

584117 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
584117 Votes

Editors' Picks