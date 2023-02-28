Fulham vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch and stream Fulham against Leeds United in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Fulham and Leeds United will lock horns in a fifth-round FA Cup clash at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six matches and beat Sunderland in the fourth-round replay to enter the fifth round of the tournament. They are enjoying their season and will fancy their chances of progression in the FA Cup.

Leeds United, on the other hand, beat Southampton 1-0 to pick up their first win in five fixtures. They are struggling in the middle of a relegation fight in the Premier League and will look to the FA Cup for a much-needed boost to get their season back on track.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.

Fulham vs Leeds United: Date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Leeds United Date: February 28, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Craven Cottage

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), it will be broadcasted on BBC One and streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BBC One BBC iPlayer

Fulham team news & squad

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano and leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who are out of action due to injuries.

Fulham possible XI: Rodak; Cedric, Duffy, Adarabioyo, Kurzawa; Lukic, Reed; Wilson, Solomon, James; Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodak, Leno Defenders Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Soares, Ream, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Reed, Pereira, Palhinha, Lukic, Francois Forwards Wilson, Solomon, Willian, De Corova-Reid, James, Vinicius

Leeds United team news and squad

Leeds United will miss Rodrigo, Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas as they are all out injured. The availability of Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk remain doubtful.

Leeds United possible XI: Robles; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Greenwood, Gyabi, Roca, Summerville; Bamford, Rutter