Frosinone vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A champions Inter travel to Stadio Benito Stirpe to take on relegation-threatened Frosinone on Friday.

The hosts, just a couple of points above the drop zone, have curiously registered as many as five draws amid a six-game unbeaten run following a goalless affair at Empoli.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri suffered a 1-0 loss to lowly-placed Sassuolo in their previous outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Frosinone vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Benito Stirpe

The Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Friday, May 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Frosinone vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter Milan will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Frosinone team news

Stefano Turati, Sergio Kalaj, Anthony Oyono and Mateus Lusuardi are all ruled out through injuries, while Enzo Barrenechea is suspended after picking up his milestone booking in the Empoli draw.

Francesco Gelli will deputise for Barrenechea in the middle, with the front pair of Matias Soule and Walid Cheddira supported by Nadir Zortea and Emanuele Valeri from the wide areas.

Frosinone possible XI: Cerofolini; Lirola, Romagnoli, Okoli; Zortea, Gelli, Mazzitelli, Valeri; Brescianini; Soule, Cheddira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cerodolini, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Bonifazi, Romagnoli, Marchizza, Valeri, Lirola Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Harroui, Brescianini, Zortea, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli, Vural, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Seck, Ghedjemis, Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni

Inter team news

Defender Francesco Acerbi remains sidelined with a groin injury as Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni are likely to continue at the back.

With Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Augusto on the flanks, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will be left to pick between Marcus Thuram and Alexis Sanchez to start alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack.

Inter possible XI: Audero; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Cuadrado, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Frosinone and Inter Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2023 Inter Milan 2-0 Frosinone Serie A April 14, 2019 Frosinone 1-3 Inter Milan Serie A November 24, 2018 Inter Milan 3-0 Frosinone Serie A April 9, 2016 Frosinone 0-1 Inter Milan Serie A November 22, 2015 Inter Milan 4-0 Frosinone Serie A

Useful links