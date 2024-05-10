This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Frosinone vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A champions Inter travel to Stadio Benito Stirpe to take on relegation-threatened Frosinone on Friday.

The hosts, just a couple of points above the drop zone, have curiously registered as many as five draws amid a six-game unbeaten run following a goalless affair at Empoli.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri suffered a 1-0 loss to lowly-placed Sassuolo in their previous outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Frosinone vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 10, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Stadio Benito Stirpe

The Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Friday, May 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Frosinone vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

In the UK, the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter Milan will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Frosinone team news

Stefano Turati, Sergio Kalaj, Anthony Oyono and Mateus Lusuardi are all ruled out through injuries, while Enzo Barrenechea is suspended after picking up his milestone booking in the Empoli draw.

Francesco Gelli will deputise for Barrenechea in the middle, with the front pair of Matias Soule and Walid Cheddira supported by Nadir Zortea and Emanuele Valeri from the wide areas.

Frosinone possible XI: Cerofolini; Lirola, Romagnoli, Okoli; Zortea, Gelli, Mazzitelli, Valeri; Brescianini; Soule, Cheddira.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cerodolini, Frattali
Defenders:Okoli, Monterisi, Bonifazi, Romagnoli, Marchizza, Valeri, Lirola
Midfielders:Mazzitelli, Harroui, Brescianini, Zortea, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli, Vural, Ibrahimovic
Forwards:Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Seck, Ghedjemis, Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni

Inter team news

Defender Francesco Acerbi remains sidelined with a groin injury as Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni are likely to continue at the back.

With Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Augusto on the flanks, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will be left to pick between Marcus Thuram and Alexis Sanchez to start alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack.

Inter possible XI: Audero; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martinez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
Defenders:Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian
Midfielders:Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Cuadrado, Augusto
Forwards:Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Frosinone and Inter Milan across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 12, 2023Inter Milan 2-0 FrosinoneSerie A
April 14, 2019Frosinone 1-3 Inter MilanSerie A
November 24, 2018Inter Milan 3-0 FrosinoneSerie A
April 9, 2016Frosinone 0-1 Inter MilanSerie A
November 22, 2015Inter Milan 4-0 FrosinoneSerie A

Useful links

