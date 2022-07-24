Friend or foe? Aubameyang reacts to reunion with Lewandowski after €50m Barcelona transfer deal

The Gabonese frontman has seen his position at Camp Nou fall under serious threat, with another proven goalscorer added to the ranks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is delighted to have been reunited with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona, with one proven No.9 pleased to have seen another one drafted in alongside him. The Gabonese striker now faces added competition for places at Camp Nou, with a prolific Pole expected to lead the line following a €50 million (£42m/$51m) transfer.

Aubameyang has, however, been around long enough to know that strength in depth is essential for any ambitious outfit and believes he can strike up a productive partnership with one of the finest frontmen of the modern era.

What does Lewandowski deal mean for Aubameyang at Barcelona?

Aubameyang, who joined Barca from Arsenal in January, has told ESPN of seeing another goal-getter acquired by La Liga heavyweights: “I was really excited because I know him well we played together at Dortmund and had some nice times over there. I was just happy and when this was official we are reunited.

“And we had some fun words about the past, but I’m really happy because this is how Barcelona will compete, with great strikers and that’s what this club is all about. Obviously I think we have more experience.

“We can maybe do better than the past in Dortmund I am sure about that. Personally, I will try to give my best and I’m sure he will do it. We will hope we have better numbers than in the past. The club did an incredible summer in terms of new players.”

Can Aubameyang and Lewandowski play together for Barcelona?

Aubameyang and Lewandowski were regularly paired together during their one season together at Dortmund, with 44 goals recorded between them in the 2013-14 campaign.

Xavi must now decide whether he uses them in tandem at Barca or whether they will be rotated as options to lead the line.

Aubameyang said when asked if his current coach has discussed attacking plans: “Yes a little bit. He was talking to all of us that we have to compete this year to win titles and trophies.

“Of course when you talk about trophies we need a competitive team. That’s why we have a lot of strikers and midfielders and defenders. I think this is the way to achieve things this season.

“His vision on the pitch is crazy. He wants Barca to play as Barca have to play so keep the ball and play great football. Also playing forward and trying to score goals so I'm enjoying since I came here.”

Lewandowski made his debut for Barcelona in a pre-season Clasico clash with Real Madrid in Las Vegas, with Aubameyang introduced off the bench in a contest that the Blaugrana won 1-0 courtesy of a stunning strike from summer signing Raphinha.