'Fred brings more than people realise' - Under-fire Manchester United midfielder backed by Silvestre

The former Red Devils defender believes the Brazil international will remain part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans despite questions over his value

Fred continues to face questions of his presence in Manchester United's engine room, but Mikael Silvestre claims the Brazil international midfielder "brings more to this team than people realise".

Speculation regarding signing to fill the holding role at Old Trafford refuses to go away, with West Ham star Declan Rice a long-standing target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has however been showing considerable faith in Fred, despite the 28-year-old struggling at times, and Silvestre believes the South American will remain an important part of plans.

What has been said?

The former United defender, speaking in association with NetBet, told Goal: "I think he [Solskjaer] trusts Fred enough to do that job, he brings a lot of energy to the midfield and a lot of the work he does goes unnoticed.

"He constantly recovers the ball for the team, sometimes he isn’t great going forward, but he brings more to this team than people realise. Ole must feel he is a good enough part of this team and I’d agree in terms of the way he plays because you need players like that in your squad to win trophies."

Fred has played all but 14 minutes of United's three Premier League games this season, helping them to seven points and third place.

Who else is under pressure?

While Fred has retained his spot in the United side, others have not been so fortunate. French forward Anthony Martial was generating exit talk before United put a stunning deal in place that will return five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester.

The Portuguese is expected to operate as a central striker, with Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood also vying for that role, but Silvestre says there is no guarantee that Martial will be moved on before the summer transfer window closes.

He added on Martial, who scored only seven goals last season: "Anthony has been at the club for a while and he knows what it takes to play for the club. He knows what the expectations are from the manager and from the supporters.

"It's normal to be under pressure for your position when you have a lot of competition, but I think he's the type of character where this will boost him in a good way.

"Hopefully he can get back to his best and get back some of that consistency because that has always been the question mark with him. He's got to respond in the best way otherwise his place will be in danger."

United will, with Ronaldo back in their ranks, return to action after the international break against Newcastle on September 11.

