France vs Luxembourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

France will face Luxembourg in an international friendly at the Saint Symphorien Stadium on Wednesday.
France were unbeaten during the Euro qualifiers and will be confident of a strong start to the upcoming European championship. Luxembourg have nothing to play for in this game but will look to get some preparation done for the UEFA Nations League.
France vs Luxembourg kick-off time
|Date:
|June 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Saint Symphorien Stadium
The match will be played at the Saint Symphorien Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch France vs Luxembourg online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
France team news
N'Golo Kante has returned to the squad after a productive and largely injury-free season with Al-Ittihad.
Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is the only uncapped player in Deschamps's squad. Lucas Hernandez will miss Euro 2024 due to a serious knee injury that also ended his World Cup 2022 campaign.
France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Pavard, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Samba, Maignan, Areola
|Defenders:
|Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Koundé, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konaté
|Midfielders:
|Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery, Fofana
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappé, Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola
Luxembourg team news
Luxembourg's long-serving coach Luc Holtz will be without midfield stalwart Leandro Barreiro this month, but the Red and Whites will otherwise bring most of their familiar faces to France.
Luxembourg predicted XI: Moris; Bohnert, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Jans; Sinani, S. Thill, Olesen, Martins Pereira, Dardari; Rodrigues.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moris, Schon, Cardoso, Fox
|Defenders:
|Mahmutović, Gerson, Selimović, Jans, Džogović, Carlson, Chanot, Lohei
|Midfielders:
|Bohnert, Martins, Thill, Olesen, Thill, Philipps, Ikene, Mustafić
|Forwards:
|Jonathans, Curci, Sinani, Rodrigues, Dardari, Videira
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/09/17
|France 0 - 0 Luxembourg
|World Cup qualifier
|26/03/17
|Luxembourg 1 - 3 France
|World Cup qualifier
|26/03/11
|Luxembourg 0 - 2 France
|Euros
|13/10/10
|France 2 - 0 Luxembourg
|Euros
|30/10/85
|France 6 - 0 Luxembourg
|Euros