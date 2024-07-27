France vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between France U23 and Guinea U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will continue their journey at the 2024 Summer Olympics when they face Guinea in a crunch Group A fixture on Saturday night.

The tournament hosts got off to a flawless start on Wednesday, defeating the United States 3-0 in a performance that has cemented their status as favourites for the Gold Medal.

Guinea, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 loss in their opening match against New Zealand, so they must bounce back here and get something from the game to have a good chance of making it to the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

France U23 vs Guinea U23 kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Allianz Riviera

The 2024 Olympics match between France U23 and Guinea U23 will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, July 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France U23 vs Guinea U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Olympics match between France U23 and Guinea U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

France U23 team news

Head coach Thierry Henry may not feel the need to change much after his side won so convincingly in their opening match which means we could see France line up with the same starting XI.

France will operate with a 4-3-1-2 setup, spearheaded by two of their overage stars in Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette and Crystal Palace marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta, the former of whom got onto the scoresheet against the USA.

Bayern Munich's new boy Michael Olise should start just behind the duo after grabbing a goal and an assist in the last game, while Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone is the standout name in midfield.

France U23 possible XI: Restes; Sildillia, Lukeba, Bade, Truffert; Millot, Kone, Chotard; Olise; Mateta, Lacazette

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nkambadio, Restes Defenders: Lukeba, Truffert, Sildillia, Magassa, Locko, Bade Midfielders: Doue, Millot, Chotard, Kone, Akliouche Forwards: Olise, Kalimuendo, Lacazette, Mateta, Cherki

Guinea U23 team news

Guinea are expected to make a few changes, particularly at the back after a defensive lapse against New Zealand. Defender Ibrahima Cissé will be hoping to hold down the fort in defence.

All three of Guinea's overage players are in midfield ranks, including former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and Amadou Diawara.

Guinea U23 possible XI: Sylla; Cisse, Diawara, Oulare, Keita; N. Keita, Toure; Balde, Camara, Diallo; Bah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sylla, Keita, Diakhaby Defenders: Oulare, Cisse, Soumah, Keita, Camara, Doucoure Midfielders: Keita, Diawara, Ilaix, Camara, Toure, Bangoura, Kourouma Forwards: Balde, Camara, Camara, Bah, Diallo, Fofana

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two nations in all competitions.

