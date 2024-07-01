France vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between France and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France and Belgium will put their Euro 2024 hopes on the line when they meet in the last-16 stage in Dusseldorf on Monday.

Both were expected to be included in England's so-called favourable side of the knockout draw ahead of the last round of group-stage fixtures.

However, Euro favourites Les Blues conceded the top spot to Austria in Group D after being held to a 1-1 stalemate with already-eliminated Poland.

Belgium, meanwhile, are dealing with their own issues, after a goalless draw with Ukraine saw them qualify behind Romania in Group E.

France vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: Monday, July 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena

The European Championship match between France and Belgium will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Monday, July 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between France and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

France team news

Kylian Mbappe, who completed 90 minutes against Poland with no adverse reactions after recovering from his broken nose last time out, will certainly be fine to spearhead France's attack here, and head coach Didier Deschamps is set to have every single one of his men ready.

The France manager opted to rest Antoine Griezmann for the final Group D draw, but an instant return to the starting XI is on the cards for the Atletico Madrid man, whose reinstatement should see France revert to their 4-2-3-1 formation.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Rabiot; Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola

Belgium team news

Belgium also have no new injury worries to deal with, but head coach Domenico Tedesco may wield the axe after another disappointing showing. Sevilla winger Dodi Lukebakio has returned from suspension, and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard will face a fight to retain his spot in attack.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper Midfielders: Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Onana, Vranckx, Vermeeren Forwards: Lukaku, Carrasco, Trossard, Doku, Openda, Lukebakio, Bakayoko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/21 Belgium 2-3 France UEFA Nations League 10/07/18 France 1-0 Belgium World Cup 08/06/15 France 3-4 Belgium International Friendly 15/08/13 Belgium 0-0 France International Friendly 16/11/11 France 0-0 Belgium International Friendly

