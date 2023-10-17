France vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between France and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having secured their berth at the Euro 2024 finals, France are set to face Scotland in an international friendly at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday.

Les Bleus' 2-1 win over Netherlands on Friday ensured a top-two finish for themselves in the ongoing European Championship Qualifiers, while Steve Clark's men have also booked their berth in the main event of next year's Euros despite a 2-0 loss to Spain.

France vs Scotland kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The international friendly match between France and Scotland will be played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy - also known as Decathlon Arena - in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

France team news

There have been a few reported injuries last week, as the likes of William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Axel Disasi and Dayot Upamecano are ruled out, with France boss Didier Deschamps expected to make a host of changes for the Scotland game.

Malo Gusto, who made his debut off the bench against Netherlands, can start at right-back. Whereas Castello Lukeba would also be in line for this international debut in defense.

In attack, the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud are likely to be handed starts, while Kylian Mbappe may be offered some rest.

France possible XI: Samba; Gusto, Pavard, Todibo, T. Hernandez; Fofana, Camavinga; Dembele, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez, Konate, Clauss, Todibo, Gusto, Lukeba Midfielders: Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Fofana, Kamara Forwards: Giroud, Griezmann, Mbappe, Coman, Dembele, Thuram, Kolo Muani

Scotland team news

Captain Andrew Robertson has returned to Liverpool to assess what may look like a dislocated shoulder in the Spain outing.

Clark has Nathan Patterson to look up to as Robertson's replacement in the back four, while a few more changes may be seen going forward.

As such, the likes of Billy Gilmour and Che Adams can see themselves starting from the first whistle.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Porteous, Hickey; McGinn, McTominay, Gilmour, S. Armstrong; Adams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Kelly, Clark Defenders: Hickey, Souttar, Cooper, Hendry, McKenna, Taylor, Patterson Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour, Armstrong, Ferguson, McLean Forwards: Dykes, Adams, Christie, Brown

Head-to-Head Record

The following are the head-to-head records of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jun 4, 2016 France 3-0 Scotland Friendlies Sep 12, 2007 France 0-1 Scotland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Oct 7, 2006 Scotland 1-0 France UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Mar 27, 2002 France 5-0 Scotland Friendlies Mar 29, 2000 Scotland 0-2 France Friendlies

